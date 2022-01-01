Memorial cafés you'll love

Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
Cookie Butter$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
More about Sweet Paris
Cafe Express image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Express

780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston

Avg 3 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Orzo Soup
House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.
More about Cafe Express
0205 - TX-Blalock image

 

0205 - TX-Blalock

1027 Blalock Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0205 - TX-Blalock

