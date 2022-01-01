Memorial cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Memorial
More about Sweet Paris
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|Popular items
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|Cookie Butter
|$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
More about Cafe Express
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Express
780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Orzo Soup
House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.