Memorial salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Memorial
More about Local Foods
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Avocado BLT
|$15.00
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Fried Egg, Sriracha Aioli & Harvest Wheat
|Garden Sammie
|$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
|Banh Mi
|$13.00
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Carrot/Cucumber Mix, Cilantro, Sambal, Aioli & French Baguette
More about The Rouxpour Memorial City
The Rouxpour Memorial City
303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour
|$28.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce.
Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce
~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
|Fried Shrimp
|$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
|White Chocoloate Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
More about Cafe Express
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Express
780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston
|Popular items
|Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad
|$12.69
House-made chicken salad, tuna salad & pesto pasta on a bed of romaine and spring mix lettuce with pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, glazed pecans & our signature dressing (Contains Nuts)
|Single Side Garlic Bread
|$2.49
Fresh ciabatta toasted with house made garlic butter and parsley (Vegetarian)