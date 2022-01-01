Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Memorial salad spots you'll love

Memorial restaurants
Must-try salad spots in Memorial

Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado BLT$15.00
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Fried Egg, Sriracha Aioli & Harvest Wheat
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
Banh Mi$13.00
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Carrot/Cucumber Mix, Cilantro, Sambal, Aioli & French Baguette
The Rouxpour Memorial City image

 

The Rouxpour Memorial City

303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour$28.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce.
Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce
~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
Fried Shrimp$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
White Chocoloate Bread Pudding$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
Cafe Express image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Express

780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston

Avg 3 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad$12.69
House-made chicken salad, tuna salad & pesto pasta on a bed of romaine and spring mix lettuce with pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, glazed pecans & our signature dressing (Contains Nuts)
Single Side Garlic Bread$2.49
Fresh ciabatta toasted with house made garlic butter and parsley (Vegetarian)
Salata image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Salata

303 Memorial City, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1330 reviews)
