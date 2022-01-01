Chicken fajitas in Memorial
Memorial restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about El Rey Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|44. Chicken Fajita Plate
|$12.99
Chicken Fajita served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
|16. Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.99
Chicken fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
|26. Chicken Fajita Torta
|$8.99
Chicken fajita topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread