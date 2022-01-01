Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Memorial

Go
Memorial restaurants
Toast

Memorial restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
44. Chicken Fajita Plate$12.99
Chicken Fajita served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
16. Chicken Fajita Taco$3.99
Chicken fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
26. Chicken Fajita Torta$8.99
Chicken fajita topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread
More about El Rey Taqueria
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
A la Carte Chicken Fajita (5oz)$11.00
Chicken Fajita$20.00
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

Browse other tasty dishes in Memorial

Prosciutto

Pudding

Cake

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Filet Mignon

Cappuccino

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Memorial to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston