Chicken sandwiches in Memorial

Memorial restaurants
Memorial restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Olivieh Sandwich$14.00
Maman Shookouh's chicken salad with potatoes, eggs, green peas on a toasted croissant with pickles, lettuce and tomatoes
More about Ember & Greens
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette
More about El Rey Taqueria
Item pic

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brunchy Chicken Sandwich*$16.00
Bacon, Fried Egg, Avocado, Tomato, Green Goddess, Provolone, Crushed Chips & Pretzel
More about Local Foods

