Chicken sandwiches in Memorial
Memorial restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Ember & Greens
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Chicken Olivieh Sandwich
|$14.00
Maman Shookouh's chicken salad with potatoes, eggs, green peas on a toasted croissant with pickles, lettuce and tomatoes
More about El Rey Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette