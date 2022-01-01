Chicken soup in Memorial

Memorial restaurants that serve chicken soup

53. Chicken Tortilla Soup image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
More about El Rey Taqueria
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Red chile and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, traditional garnishes
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Express

780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston

Avg 3 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Orzo Soup
House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.
More about Cafe Express

