Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Memorial

Go
Memorial restaurants
Toast

Memorial restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Free Range Eggs Benedict$14.00
A toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs, ham steak and hollandaise, served with avocado, heirloom tomatoes and breakfast potatoes with caramelized onions
More about Ember & Greens
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Tanglewood

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Eggs Benedict$16.00
House Made Biscuits, Two Poached Eggs, Flying Saucer Oyster Mushrooms, Spinach, Atkinson Farm Golden Bar Squash and Zucchini, with a Brown Butter Hollandaise Sauce, served with Crispy Potatoes
More about Local Foods Tanglewood

Browse other tasty dishes in Memorial

Cappuccino

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Enchiladas

Prosciutto

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Fajitas

Fajitas

Map

More near Memorial to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1026 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston