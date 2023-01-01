Egg benedict in Memorial
Memorial restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Ember & Greens
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Free Range Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
A toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs, ham steak and hollandaise, served with avocado, heirloom tomatoes and breakfast potatoes with caramelized onions
More about Local Foods Tanglewood
Local Foods Tanglewood
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Mushroom Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
House Made Biscuits, Two Poached Eggs, Flying Saucer Oyster Mushrooms, Spinach, Atkinson Farm Golden Bar Squash and Zucchini, with a Brown Butter Hollandaise Sauce, served with Crispy Potatoes