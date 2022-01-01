Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Memorial

Memorial restaurants
Memorial restaurants that serve enchiladas

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
More about Sweet Paris
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
48. Enchilada Plate$13.99
Two enchiladas topped with cilantro sauce, roasted corn & black beans.
Choose from ropa vieja, rotisserie chicken, grilled veggies & cheese
**Price Varies**
More about El Rey Taqueria
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Enchiladas$18.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with seasoned lean ground beef (ground fresh daily in our kitchen), onion, tomato, bell pepper and garlic
Classic Cheese Enchiladas$16.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy
Verdes Enchiladas$18.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with hand-pulled chicken and Mexican white cheese with roasted salsa verde, avocado
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

