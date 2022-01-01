Enchiladas in Memorial
Memorial restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Sweet Paris
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
More about El Rey Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|48. Enchilada Plate
|$13.99
Two enchiladas topped with cilantro sauce, roasted corn & black beans.
Choose from ropa vieja, rotisserie chicken, grilled veggies & cheese
**Price Varies**
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Beef Enchiladas
|$18.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with seasoned lean ground beef (ground fresh daily in our kitchen), onion, tomato, bell pepper and garlic
|Classic Cheese Enchiladas
|$16.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy
|Verdes Enchiladas
|$18.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with hand-pulled chicken and Mexican white cheese with roasted salsa verde, avocado