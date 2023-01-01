Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Memorial

Go
Memorial restaurants
Toast

Memorial restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
55. Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Taqueria - Bunker Hill
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Express - Town & Country

780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston

Avg 3 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad$12.29
Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, bacon and parmesan with signature dressing. Contains Nuts.
More about Cafe Express - Town & Country

Browse other tasty dishes in Memorial

Tortilla Soup

Tomato Salad

Po Boy

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Enchiladas

Tomato Soup

Snapper

Map

More near Memorial to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1084 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (238 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston