Mac and cheese in Memorial

Memorial restaurants
Memorial restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Bacon Mac & Cheese 1P$14.00
Mac & Cheese (side) 1P$8.00
Kid's Mac & Cheese 1P$11.00
More about Ember & Greens
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Express - Town & Country

780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston

Avg 3 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$0.00
Creamy, velvety in house cheese sauce with conchiglie pasta (shells) topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread. Vegetarian.
Mac & Cheese$0.00
Creamy mac and cheese made with conchiglie (shell) pasta
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
Kids Mac & Cheese Pasta. Served with a side.
More about Cafe Express - Town & Country

