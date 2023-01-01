Mac and cheese in Memorial
Memorial restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Roasted Bacon Mac & Cheese 1P
|$14.00
|Mac & Cheese (side) 1P
|$8.00
|Kid's Mac & Cheese 1P
|$11.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Express - Town & Country
780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston
|Mac & Cheese
|$0.00
Creamy, velvety in house cheese sauce with conchiglie pasta (shells) topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread. Vegetarian.
|Mac & Cheese
|$0.00
Creamy mac and cheese made with conchiglie (shell) pasta
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Kids Mac & Cheese Pasta. Served with a side.