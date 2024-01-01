Pies in Memorial
Memorial restaurants that serve pies
Goode Co. Barbeque - Katy Fwy
8911 Katy Freeway, Hedwig Village
|Pecan Pie - Whole Uncut
|$19.95
|Pecan Pie Whole - SLICED
|$22.00
|Chocolate Pie - Whole Uncut
|$18.95
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$7.00
|Whole Pecan Pie
|$22.00
|Pecan Pie
|$7.00
Goode Company Seafood - Memorial
10201 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Pecan Pie - Whole in Wooden Box
|$45.00
If you need to order more than 2 pies, please contact the restaurant for more assistance.
|Pecan Pie - Whole
|$22.00
|Chocolate Cream Pie - Slice
|$7.00
Topped with shaved chocolate and slivered almonds.