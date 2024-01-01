Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Memorial

Go
Memorial restaurants
Toast

Memorial restaurants that serve pies

Pecan Pie - Slice image

 

Goode Co. Barbeque - Katy Fwy

8911 Katy Freeway, Hedwig Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Pie - Whole Uncut$19.95
Pecan Pie Whole - SLICED$22.00
Chocolate Pie - Whole Uncut$18.95
More about Goode Co. Barbeque - Katy Fwy
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cream Pie$7.00
Whole Pecan Pie$22.00
Pecan Pie$7.00
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image

 

Goode Company Seafood - Memorial

10201 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie - Whole in Wooden Box$45.00
If you need to order more than 2 pies, please contact the restaurant for more assistance.
Pecan Pie - Whole$22.00
Chocolate Cream Pie - Slice$7.00
Topped with shaved chocolate and slivered almonds.
More about Goode Company Seafood - Memorial

Browse other tasty dishes in Memorial

Filet Mignon

Mac And Cheese

Bisque

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad

Hummus

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Memorial to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1159 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston