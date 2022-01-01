Meyerland restaurants you'll love
More about Tapester's Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$10.49
Five hand battered chicken strips with hand punched fries & side of honey mustard
|Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with avocado, chopped tomatoes, bacon, chopped eggs, & blue cheese crumbles
|Chicken Fried Ribeye
|$16.99
Tender hand battered ribeye with house made gravy onside with selections of 2 sides
More about MioBrew - Bayou
MioBrew - Bayou
4005 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|CROISSANT
|$3.00
Freshly baked butter croissants. Add ham, cheese, and/or egg.
|STEAMER dt
Dulce de leche, Vanilla, Hazelnut
|TACO
|$3.75
Fresh scrambled eggs with soft guacamole and cheese on a flour tortilla topped with the protein and/or vegetable of your choice
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.25
Grilled Chicken Quesadillas made with homemade tortillas and melted cheese. Served with diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Chile Con Queso - Large
|$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
|House Margarita - Large
|$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.