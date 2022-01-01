Chicken salad in Meyerland
Meyerland restaurants that serve chicken salad
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$12.49
choice of grilled chicken or fried chicken with chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese & croutons on a bed of mixed greens
Cafe Express - Meyerland
210 Meyerland Plaza, Houston
|Chicken Salad Ciabatta
|$9.39
House-made chicken salad, glazed pecans, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts.
|Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.89
Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, bacon and parmesan with signature dressing. Contains Nuts.
|Signature Chicken Deli Salad
|$11.59
Grilled chicken, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.