Chicken salad in Meyerland

Meyerland restaurants
Meyerland restaurants that serve chicken salad

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Salad$12.49
choice of grilled chicken or fried chicken with chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese & croutons on a bed of mixed greens
More about Tapester's Grill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Express - Meyerland

210 Meyerland Plaza, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2592 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Ciabatta$9.39
House-made chicken salad, glazed pecans, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of side. Contains Nuts.
Chef's Grilled Chicken Salad$10.89
Grilled chicken, romaine & spring mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, glazed pecans, bacon and parmesan with signature dressing. Contains Nuts.
Signature Chicken Deli Salad$11.59
Grilled chicken, pesto pasta, romaine & spring mix, pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes and parmesan with red wine vinaigrette dressing. Contains Nuts. Olives may contain pits.
More about Cafe Express - Meyerland

