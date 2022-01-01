Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Meyerland

Go
Meyerland restaurants
Toast

Meyerland restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$10.99
House made chili topped with chopped onions, cheddar cheese & side of hand cut potato chips
More about Tapester's Grill
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Relleno 1970$15.95
Egg battered poblano pepper, stuffed with picadillo, and topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese.
Single Tamale Con Chili Gravy$3.50
4 Tamales Con Chili Gravy$8.95
Four pork tamales topped with chili gravy.
More about Los Tios

