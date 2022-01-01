Fajitas in Meyerland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Pack$54.99
Choice of Chicken, Combination of Marinated Chicken & Steak or Full Marinated Steak with choice of flour or corn tortillas and comes with Mexican rice, black beans, shredded cheddar, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, lettuce and japs.
More about Tapester's Grill
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 lb Angus Beef Fajitas$48.95
Our Black Angus Beef fajitas, served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice and Choice of Beans.
1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
Family Style Fajitas - Beef$95.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios

