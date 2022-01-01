Fajitas in Meyerland
Meyerland restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Tapester's Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Fajita Pack
|$54.99
Choice of Chicken, Combination of Marinated Chicken & Steak or Full Marinated Steak with choice of flour or corn tortillas and comes with Mexican rice, black beans, shredded cheddar, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, lettuce and japs.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|1 lb Angus Beef Fajitas
|$48.95
Our Black Angus Beef fajitas, served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice and Choice of Beans.
|1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas
|$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
|Family Style Fajitas - Beef
|$95.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.