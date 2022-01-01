Midtown restaurants you'll love
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
|Nutella Crepe
|$6.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
|CYO Sweet Waffle
|$8.95
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
More about Community Bar
Community Bar
2703 Smith St, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$15.00
|Spicy Margarita
|$12.00
|Btl Cabernet
|$32.00
More about One Dim Sum
DIM SUM
One Dim Sum
510 Gray St., Houston
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Tunip Cake
|$6.50
|BBQ Pork Buns
|$5.00
|Spareribs w/ Garlic
|$5.50
More about On the Kirb
On the Kirb
2521 Bagby St., Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
|Houston Cowboy Burger
|$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
|Imposter Burger
|$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
More about Tacos A Go Go
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Taco.
|$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
|Picadillo Taco.
|$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
|Barbacoa Taco.
|$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about The Brass Tap
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
|Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
More about Axelrad Beer Garden
GRILL
Axelrad Beer Garden
1517 Alabama St, Houston
|Popular items
|AT THE DRIVE IN
|$9.00
Deep Eddy Vodka, ginger liqueur, strawberry, lime
|EL COSMICO
|$9.00
Mezcal rinse, tequila, lemon, honey simple, Angostura bitters
|Frozen - MANGORADA
|$8.00
Rum based frozen mango cocktail with a chamoy swirl and a Tajin rim.
More about Soto - Houston
SUSHI
Soto - Houston
224 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Popular items
|Spicy Cruncy Tuna
|$12.00
|Crunchy Salmon
|$14.00
|Chef's Choice 10pc
|$60.00
More about La Calle Tacos
La Calle Tacos
401 Gray St., Houston
|Popular items
|Chips & Chicharron with your choice
Chose between Tasty, popping and crunchy "Chicharron" or Chip tortillas fried daily for maximum flavor. Choose 1, 2, 3 or all 4 if you're in the mood for sharing between- Guacamole Pico de Gallo Salsa Roja Chorizo Beans.
|Breakfast Tacos
|$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
|Gringos ( 3 FLOUR TORTILLA )
|$12.99
Mix n' match 3 meats on flower tortillas. With Chorizo Beans, Lettuce, Pico, Mayocrema and yellow cheese.
More about Kanau Sushi
SUSHI
Kanau Sushi
2850 Fannin St, Houston
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
miso with soft tofu, scallions and shimeji mushrooms
|Chef's Selection Nigiri (7)
|$29.00
7 kinds of chef's choice nigiri set
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$12.00
soft shell crab, fried, and rolled with cucumber, and chives, in nori and sushi rice, sliced, and served with chili aioli
More about Max's Wine Dive
Max's Wine Dive
214 Fairview St #2, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
|The "Hot Chick" Sandwich
|$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about Nara Thai
Nara Thai
2111 Fannin St, Houston
|Popular items
|Tom Kha
|$5.95
Chicken or your choice of protein, coconut milk, galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice
|Red Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
|Panang Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, panang curry paste, kefir lime leaf, and carrots
More about Earthcraft Juicery
Earthcraft Juicery
midtown, Houston
|Popular items
|Pink Panther
|$9.00
|Earth Bowl
|$10.50
|Beets By Jay
|$9.00
More about Pour Behavior
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pour Behavior
2211 Travis Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
|Vegan Garlic Parmesan & Spinach Pizza
|$16.00
|Vegan Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
More about Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar
1701 Webster Street sute F, HOUSTON
More about The Breakfast Klub
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Breakfast Klub
3711 Travis St, Houston
|Popular items
|Homemade Lemonade
|$3.99
homemade lemonade made fresh daily
|Wings & Waffle
|$15.95
belgian waffle surrounded by 6 seasoned wing pieces and topped with powdered sugar and 1 fresh strawberry
|The Breakfast Special
|$11.55
choice of bakon, homemade pan sausage, ham or turkey and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit (Early Bird Special Monday-Friday from 7 am – 9 am)