Midtown restaurants you'll love

Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Southern
Must-try Midtown restaurants

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sugar Waffle$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Nutella Crepe$6.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
CYO Sweet Waffle$8.95
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Community Bar image

 

Community Bar

2703 Smith St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken$15.00
Spicy Margarita$12.00
Btl Cabernet$32.00
More about Community Bar
One Dim Sum image

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Fried Tunip Cake$6.50
BBQ Pork Buns$5.00
Spareribs w/ Garlic$5.50
More about One Dim Sum
On the Kirb image

 

On the Kirb

2521 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
Houston Cowboy Burger$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
Imposter Burger$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
More about On the Kirb
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
Picadillo Taco.$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go
The Brass Tap image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Axelrad Beer Garden image

GRILL

Axelrad Beer Garden

1517 Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AT THE DRIVE IN$9.00
Deep Eddy Vodka, ginger liqueur, strawberry, lime
EL COSMICO$9.00
Mezcal rinse, tequila, lemon, honey simple, Angostura bitters
Frozen - MANGORADA$8.00
Rum based frozen mango cocktail with a chamoy swirl and a Tajin rim.
More about Axelrad Beer Garden
Soto - Houston image

SUSHI

Soto - Houston

224 Westheimer Road, Houston

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Cruncy Tuna$12.00
Crunchy Salmon$14.00
Chef's Choice 10pc$60.00
More about Soto - Houston
La Calle Tacos image

 

La Calle Tacos

401 Gray St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Chicharron with your choice
Chose between Tasty, popping and crunchy "Chicharron" or Chip tortillas fried daily for maximum flavor. Choose 1, 2, 3 or all 4 if you're in the mood for sharing between- Guacamole Pico de Gallo Salsa Roja Chorizo Beans.
Breakfast Tacos$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
Gringos ( 3 FLOUR TORTILLA )$12.99
Mix n' match 3 meats on flower tortillas. With Chorizo Beans, Lettuce, Pico, Mayocrema and yellow cheese.
More about La Calle Tacos
Kanau Sushi image

SUSHI

Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Miso Soup$4.00
miso with soft tofu, scallions and shimeji mushrooms
Chef's Selection Nigiri (7)$29.00
7 kinds of chef's choice nigiri set
Soft Shell Crab Roll$12.00
soft shell crab, fried, and rolled with cucumber, and chives, in nori and sushi rice, sliced, and served with chili aioli
More about Kanau Sushi
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Deviled Eggs$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
The "Hot Chick" Sandwich$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Creme Brulee French Toast$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about Max's Wine Dive
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tom Kha$5.95
Chicken or your choice of protein, coconut milk, galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice
Red Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
Panang Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, panang curry paste, kefir lime leaf, and carrots
More about Nara Thai
Earthcraft Juicery image

 

Earthcraft Juicery

midtown, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pink Panther$9.00
Earth Bowl$10.50
Beets By Jay$9.00
More about Earthcraft Juicery
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.39
Guacamole 16 oz$9.99
More about Tacos A Go Go
Pour Behavior image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pour Behavior

2211 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 3.7 (1049 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Vegan Garlic Parmesan & Spinach Pizza$16.00
Vegan Margherita Pizza$16.00
More about Pour Behavior
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar image

 

Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar

1701 Webster Street sute F, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar
Barkley's image

 

Barkley's

2300 Louisiana St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Barkley's
BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Breakfast Klub

3711 Travis St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (7012 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Lemonade$3.99
homemade lemonade made fresh daily
Wings & Waffle$15.95
belgian waffle surrounded by 6 seasoned wing pieces and topped with powdered sugar and 1 fresh strawberry
The Breakfast Special$11.55
choice of bakon, homemade pan sausage, ham or turkey and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit (Early Bird Special Monday-Friday from 7 am – 9 am)
More about The Breakfast Klub

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Waffles

Nigiri

French Fries

Salmon

Veggie Tacos

Grits

