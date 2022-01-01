Midtown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Midtown

Community Bar image

 

Community Bar

2703 Smith St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken$15.00
Spicy Margarita$12.00
Btl Cabernet$32.00
More about Community Bar
On the Kirb image

 

On the Kirb

2521 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
Houston Cowboy Burger$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
Imposter Burger$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
More about On the Kirb
The Brass Tap image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Axelrad Beer Garden image

GRILL

Axelrad Beer Garden

1517 Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AT THE DRIVE IN$9.00
Deep Eddy Vodka, ginger liqueur, strawberry, lime
EL COSMICO$9.00
Mezcal rinse, tequila, lemon, honey simple, Angostura bitters
Frozen - MANGORADA$8.00
Rum based frozen mango cocktail with a chamoy swirl and a Tajin rim.
More about Axelrad Beer Garden
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Deviled Eggs$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
The "Hot Chick" Sandwich$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Creme Brulee French Toast$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about Max's Wine Dive
Pour Behavior image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pour Behavior

2211 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 3.7 (1049 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Vegan Garlic Parmesan & Spinach Pizza$16.00
Vegan Margherita Pizza$16.00
More about Pour Behavior
Barkley's image

 

Barkley's

2300 Louisiana St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Barkley's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Waffles

Nigiri

French Fries

Salmon

Veggie Tacos

Grits

Map

More near Midtown to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston