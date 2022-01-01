Midtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Midtown
More about Community Bar
Community Bar
2703 Smith St, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$15.00
|Spicy Margarita
|$12.00
|Btl Cabernet
|$32.00
More about On the Kirb
On the Kirb
2521 Bagby St., Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
|Houston Cowboy Burger
|$17.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, cheddar, Marieke gouda, tomato-bacon jam, bacon, symbol mayo, guacamole, jalapeños
|Imposter Burger
|$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
More about The Brass Tap
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
|Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
More about Axelrad Beer Garden
GRILL
Axelrad Beer Garden
1517 Alabama St, Houston
|Popular items
|AT THE DRIVE IN
|$9.00
Deep Eddy Vodka, ginger liqueur, strawberry, lime
|EL COSMICO
|$9.00
Mezcal rinse, tequila, lemon, honey simple, Angostura bitters
|Frozen - MANGORADA
|$8.00
Rum based frozen mango cocktail with a chamoy swirl and a Tajin rim.
More about Max's Wine Dive
Max's Wine Dive
214 Fairview St #2, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
|The "Hot Chick" Sandwich
|$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about Pour Behavior
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pour Behavior
2211 Travis Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
|Vegan Garlic Parmesan & Spinach Pizza
|$16.00
|Vegan Margherita Pizza
|$16.00