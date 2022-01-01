Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Midtown
/
Houston
/
Midtown
/
Chili
Midtown restaurants that serve chili
SUSHI
Soto - Houston
224 Westheimer Road, Houston
Avg 4.5
(54 reviews)
Chili Hamachi
$21.00
More about Soto - Houston
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pour Behavior
2211 Travis Street, Houston
Avg 3.7
(1049 reviews)
Texas Chili Fries
$15.00
More about Pour Behavior
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown
Nigiri
Sticky Rice
Brisket
Chicken Wraps
Pad Thai
French Toast
Cookies
Dumplings
More near Midtown to explore
West University
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
River Oaks
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
West Oaks
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston