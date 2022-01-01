Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Midtown
/
Houston
/
Midtown
/
Cookies
Midtown restaurants that serve cookies
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
No reviews yet
Cookie
$2.50
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
Avg 5
(3 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream
More about The Brass Tap
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown
Sweet Potato Fries
French Toast
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp Rolls
Pretzels
Mac And Cheese
Cake
Quesadillas
More near Midtown to explore
West University
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
River Oaks
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
West Oaks
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston