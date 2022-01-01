Curry in Midtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Puffs$6.50
Curry Fried Rice w/ Shrimp$15.00
Curry Fried Rice w/ Veg.$14.00
More about One Dim Sum
Item pic

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bell pepper, pineapple, and basil
Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
Red Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
More about Nara Thai

