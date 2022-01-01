Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry puffs in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve curry puffs

Item pic

DIM SUM

One Dim Sum

510 Gray St., Houston

Avg 4.1 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Puffs$6.50
More about One Dim Sum
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Puff$6.95
3 fried pastries filled with chicken, potato, onion, and carrot served with cucumber relish
More about Nara Thai

