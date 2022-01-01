Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve custard

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Custard$8.95
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Item pic

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w/ Custard$6.95
Thai custard over sticky rice smothered in sweet coconut milk topped with sesame seeds
More about Nara Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Veggie Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Map

More near Midtown to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston