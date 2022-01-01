Grilled chicken in Midtown

Grilled Chicken Panini image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Panini$9.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go
The Brass Tap image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1988 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.39
More about Tacos A Go Go

