Grilled chicken in Midtown

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$9.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Taco.
|$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
3704 Main St, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$2.99