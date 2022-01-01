Grits in Midtown

Midtown restaurants that serve grits

Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$23.00
More about Max's Wine Dive
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Breakfast Klub

3711 Travis St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (7012 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$4.99
More about The Breakfast Klub

