Salmon in Midtown

Midtown restaurants that serve salmon

Soto - Houston image

SUSHI

Soto - Houston

224 Westheimer Road, Houston

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy Salmon$14.00
More about Soto - Houston
Kanau Sushi image

SUSHI

Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon, chili aioli, cucumber, kaiware
More about Kanau Sushi

