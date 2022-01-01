Mid-West restaurants you'll love

Mid-West restaurants
Must-try Mid-West restaurants

The Peri Peri Factory image

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Peri Peri Factory

6375 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Breast Burger$9.25
Quarter Chicken – Breast$7.95
Whole Chicken$22.95
More about The Peri Peri Factory
Mi Pueblito image

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblito

9425 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.2 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa$21.05
Large size grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, rice, one choice of red beans, black beans, or lentils, fried egg, fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, avocado and corn patty
Buñuelo$1.98
Fried cheese ball
Ajíaco Bogotano Medium$12.70
Medium size (24Oz) soup made of three kinds of potatoes and shredded chicken Served with rice and avocado
More about Mi Pueblito
Fire Wings Dunvale image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Dunvale

8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
More about Fire Wings Dunvale
Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
Paisas Twin image

GRILL

Paisas Twin

9430 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Orange
Passion Fruit
Ajiaco (Sabado/Domingo)$10.50
More about Paisas Twin
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Felix Queso (Large)$12.00
World Famous Queso
Chili Con Queso (Small)$9.00
Our creamy cheese dip
KID Chicken Tenders$6.00
Battered fried chicken tenders served with queso & French fries
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering image

 

El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering

2300 Runnels Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
COMBO NACHOS$11.09
Combo Nachos with sour cream, jalapeños and salsa
COMBO QUESADILLA$11.09
Combo Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa
COMBO STREET TACOS$11.09
4 corn tortillas topped with combo fajita, chopped cilantro and purple onions. served with 2 limes and avocado sauce.
More about El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering
Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
House Guacamole - Large$9.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 146

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & Chocolate for 6$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Fondue Party for 10$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
More about The Melting Pot
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Red Beans & Rice - Quart$13.99
Andouille sausage, bacon, and kidney beans simmered in herbs and spices. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

