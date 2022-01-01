Mid-West restaurants you'll love
Mid-West's top cuisines
Must-try Mid-West restaurants
More about The Peri Peri Factory
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Peri Peri Factory
6375 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast Burger
|$9.25
|Quarter Chicken – Breast
|$7.95
|Whole Chicken
|$22.95
More about Mi Pueblito
FRENCH FRIES
Mi Pueblito
9425 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|Bandeja Paisa
|$21.05
Large size grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, rice, one choice of red beans, black beans, or lentils, fried egg, fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, avocado and corn patty
|Buñuelo
|$1.98
Fried cheese ball
|Ajíaco Bogotano Medium
|$12.70
Medium size (24Oz) soup made of three kinds of potatoes and shredded chicken Served with rice and avocado
More about Fire Wings Dunvale
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Dunvale
8401 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake
|$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
More about Paisas Twin
GRILL
Paisas Twin
9430 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|Orange
|Passion Fruit
|Ajiaco (Sabado/Domingo)
|$10.50
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Felix Queso (Large)
|$12.00
World Famous Queso
|Chili Con Queso (Small)
|$9.00
Our creamy cheese dip
|KID Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Battered fried chicken tenders served with queso & French fries
More about El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering
El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering
2300 Runnels Street, Houston
|Popular items
|COMBO NACHOS
|$11.09
Combo Nachos with sour cream, jalapeños and salsa
|COMBO QUESADILLA
|$11.09
Combo Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa
|COMBO STREET TACOS
|$11.09
4 corn tortillas topped with combo fajita, chopped cilantro and purple onions. served with 2 limes and avocado sauce.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|House Margarita - Large
|$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
|House Guacamole - Large
|$9.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
|Chile Con Queso - Large
|$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot
6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 146
|Popular items
|Cheese & Chocolate for 6
|$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|Fondue Party for 10
|$79.00
3 Courses to share. Select 2 cheese & 2 chocolate fondues and a salad. Great for large parties and gatherings
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Red Beans & Rice - Quart
|$13.99
Andouille sausage, bacon, and kidney beans simmered in herbs and spices. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY