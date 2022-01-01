Mid-West Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Mid-West restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Mid-West

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Felix Queso (Large)$12.00
World Famous Queso
Chili Con Queso (Small)$9.00
Our creamy cheese dip
KID Chicken Tenders$6.00
Battered fried chicken tenders served with queso & French fries
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering image

 

El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering

2300 Runnels Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
COMBO NACHOS$11.09
Combo Nachos with sour cream, jalapeños and salsa
COMBO QUESADILLA$11.09
Combo Quesadilla with sour cream and salsa
COMBO STREET TACOS$11.09
4 corn tortillas topped with combo fajita, chopped cilantro and purple onions. served with 2 limes and avocado sauce.
More about El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering
Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
House Guacamole - Large$9.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mid-West

Cheesecake

Key Lime Pies

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Tacos

Gumbo

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Mid-West to explore

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston