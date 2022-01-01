Cheese enchiladas in Mid-West
Mid-West restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.00
Served with onions, rice and refried beans.
|Cheese Enchilada in Chili Gravy
|$4.00
|Felix Cheese Enchiladas
|$11.00
(2) Cheese enchiladas topped with Felix chili gravy and onions, with rice and beans
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Kids Cheese Enchilada
|$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
|Single Cheese Enchilada
|$4.95
A single cheese enchilada topped with Chili Gravy and melted cheese.
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.