Cheese enchiladas in Mid-West

Mid-West restaurants
Toast

Mid-West restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer image

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas$12.00
Served with onions, rice and refried beans.
Cheese Enchilada in Chili Gravy$4.00
Felix Cheese Enchiladas$11.00
(2) Cheese enchiladas topped with Felix chili gravy and onions, with rice and beans
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Enchilada$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
Single Cheese Enchilada$4.95
A single cheese enchilada topped with Chili Gravy and melted cheese.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios

