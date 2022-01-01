Enchiladas in Mid-West
Mid-West restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.00
Served with onions, rice and refried beans.
|Enchiladas Mexicana
|$11.00
Calabasitas (Zucchini) Roasted Corn with our tomatillo cream and queso fresco. Served with rice and refried beans.
|Trio Enchiladas
|$16.00
Chicken, Beef and Cheese enchiladas topped with gravy and mixed cheese. Served with onions, rice and refried beans.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Enchiladas Carbon Dinner
|$15.95
Corn tortillas rolled with beef or chicken fajita & topped with your choice of sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacamole & pico.
|Kids Cheese Enchilada
|$5.95
Single cheese enchilada served with a choice of side.
|Single Beef Enchilada
|$4.95
A single beef enchilada topped with Chili Gravy and melted cheese.