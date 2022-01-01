Fajitas in Mid-West
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Fajita Beef 2.5 LB Bag
|$18.82
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Fajita Veggies for One
|$17.00
(Spinach, Mushrooms, Carrot, Onions, Zucchini, Yellow and Red Peppers) served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and frijoles a la charra
|Fajita Beef for Two
|$44.00
served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and frijoles a la charra
|KID Fajita Quesadilla
|$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas filled Chicken or Beef Fajita meat with yellow melted cheese, rice and beans
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|1/2 lb Roasted Veggie Fajitas
|$14.95
Grilled Veggie (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Portobello Mushroom, & Carrots) Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
|1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas
|$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
|1 lb Chicken Fajitas
|$38.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.