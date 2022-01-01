Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Mid-West

Go
Mid-West restaurants
Toast

Mid-West restaurants that serve fajitas

Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Beef 2.5 LB Bag$18.82
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
Item pic

 

El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Veggies for One$17.00
(Spinach, Mushrooms, Carrot, Onions, Zucchini, Yellow and Red Peppers) served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and frijoles a la charra
Fajita Beef for Two$44.00
served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and frijoles a la charra
KID Fajita Quesadilla$7.00
Grilled flour tortillas filled Chicken or Beef Fajita meat with yellow melted cheese, rice and beans
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 lb Roasted Veggie Fajitas$14.95
Grilled Veggie (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Portobello Mushroom, & Carrots) Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
1 lb Chicken Fajitas$38.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
More about Los Tios

Browse other tasty dishes in Mid-West

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Fajitas

Street Tacos

Gumbo

Quesadillas

Flan

Crispy Tacos

Shrimp Enchiladas

Map

More near Mid-West to explore

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston