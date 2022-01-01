Gumbo in Mid-West

Mid-West restaurants that serve gumbo

Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Gumbo Gal Bag$5.95
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Shrimp Gumbo & Rice - Quart$22.99
Gulf shrimp, celery, onions, bell pepper, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

