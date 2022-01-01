Montrose restaurants you'll love

Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Bagels
Must-try Montrose restaurants

Seaside Poke image

SUSHI

Seaside Poke

800 Capitol St, Houston

Avg 3.6 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Spicy Shoyu.$11.50
MADE W/SEASIDE’S SPICY SAUCE. What’s in it? Your choice of protein, Spicy Shoyu, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, chili oil.
Regular Salmon Ponzu.$11.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
Large Truffle Yellowtail.$14.50
SMOKY AND SAVORY. What’s in it? Yellowtail, Truffle Shoyu, cilantro, serrano peppers, red tobiko, puff rice, ito togarashi, truffle oil.
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG image

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston image

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chana Masala$12.85
Chickpeas, potato, and tomato curried in a Punjabi masala
Daal Tarka$12.85
Lentils churned with curry leaves, finished with a Gujarati tarka
Naan 65 Quesadilla$13.45
C&I twist on a Texas favorite, vegatarian or chicken Sub shrimp 6, steak tikka 7, add beef bacon 2.5. Keto option w/ bed of green beans 3
Anvil Bar & Refuge image

 

Anvil Bar & Refuge

1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned (750 ml)$38.00
Bonded Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Turbinado.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
Hemingway Daiquiri (750 ml)$33.00
Blended White Rum, Lime, Maraschino.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
Zulco's Coquito (750 ml)$33.00
Puerto Rican rum, coconut milk + cream, evaporated milk, egg yolk, vanilla, house spice blend
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boo Fries$5.29
Captain's Platter$39.99
Fried Shrimp Platter$16.99
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale and Pepitas Salad$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
Egg Sandwich$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
Hummus and Flatbread$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
Vibrant image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Rice Bowl$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
Sweet Potato Hash$13.00
Sweet Potato, organic spinach, sofrito, macadamia-cashew cheese, free-range fried eggs, roasted red salsa, micro cilantro
Golden Bone Broth Soup$12.00
House-made, free-range chicken bone broth, coconut cream, lemon, turmeric, ginger, bok choy, carrots, shredded roasted chicken
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Latte$5.95
Comes with 4 espresso shots
El Taco Grande$3.90
This is a taco
Comedy Night Jan 20th$25.00
Line Up:
Brian Gendron
Steve Cantwell
Andy Huggins
Julie Talbert
Victor Ramos
Tre Tutson
Arron Michaels
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood image

 

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wonton
Chinese Egg Rolls$4.00
Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls$4.00
The Toasted Coconut image

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Fried Chicken$19.00
half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread
contains: gluten capsicum
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower$13.00
veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers
contains: gluten, allium
Chocolate Chocolate Pie$8.00
Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip
Riel Houston image

 

Riel Houston

1927 Fairview Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Burgers$12.00
caramelized onions, cheese, butter slider buns
Korean Crunchwrap$9.00
blackened rice • skirt steak • gauchojang • egg yolk • pickles
Gem Wedge Salad$14.00
gem lettuce, blue cheese, tomato, bacon, brown butter, bread crumbs
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro

8728 Westpark Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Champagne Cake$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
Vanilla Cake$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
Lemon Berry Cake$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Burger Joint image

 

Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Fries$4.99
Eat with a fork!
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
Bacon Parm Fries$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
BCN Taste & Tradition image

 

BCN Taste & Tradition

4210 Roseland, Houston

Avg 4.6 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sautéed Green Peas$16.00
with diced jamón, garlic, artichokes and fresh mint
Croquetas de Jamón$16.00
Spanish Ibérico ham croquettes
Crispy Baby Artichokes$12.00
with romesco sauce
UB Preserv image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake$12.00
carrot cake . vietnamese iced coffee icing . pecans . pineapple
A UBP CLASSIC!
Salt and Pepper Squid$15.00
basil . garlic . nam jim . serrano
Crispy Rice Salad$15.00
A UBP CLASSIC!
crispy rice . herbs . tomato . cucumber . radish . serrano vinaigrette
Seafood Connection Houston image

 

Seafood Connection Houston

507 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Platter$17.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
Super Combo Platter$38.00
2 CRAB CLUSTERS, 1/2 LB OF SHRIMP, 2 CORN, 1 SAUSAGE & POTATOES.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
Lockjaw Platter$28.00
1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1 Lobster tail, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
The Hay Merchant image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Hay Merchant

1100 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cook Like A Local$35.00
A signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cook book with all our favorite recipes inside!
Bar Stools$200.00
Custom bar stools with the Hay Merchant logo branded into the seat. The height is adjustable from 28-31” and the seat is 17” across. Each stool weighs roughly 40 pounds.
Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo$150.00
March image

 

March

1624 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 5 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bérêche & Fils Brut "Réserve" NV$72.00
If you haven't had Bérêche yet, get on it! Raphael and Vincent are rockstars in the northern Montagne de Reims, growing all three major varieties with zero herbicides or pesticides. These are champagnes with tremendous depth of flavor - old vines! barrel fermentation!. But depth with tension is what makes these wines truly inspiring, thanks to the unique signature of their north-facing vineyards. Always rich, but with an electric mineral core.
2008 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Gran Reserva Rosado$49.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. Their rosado is 60% Garnacha, 30% Tempranillo, and 10% Viura, aged for four years in used American oak. Crushable when young, elegant with age!
2003 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Blanco Reserva$59.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. This traditional white Rioja is a blend Viura and Malvasia Blanco from their famous lime-stone rich Tondonia vineyard. The result is a wine with bright fruit and structure unlike any other Spanish white.
Voodoo Doughnut image

DONUTS

Voodoo Doughnut

1214 Westheimer Road, Houston

Avg 4.7 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Georgia James image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Georgia James

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Braised Beef & Dumplings$12.00
A take on the Underbelly classic.
* Microwaveable * NOT OVEN SAFE *
Cease & Desist Burger$12.00
Two 44 Farms patties, two slices o' cheese, lettuce, housemade pickles and local tomato. Served with tater tots.
King Ranch Casserole$12.00
Traditional King ranch chicken, tortilla, chicken, chili gravy, and cheese.
Postino Montrose image

 

Postino Montrose

805 Pacific Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Panini Platter (serves 4-6)$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Demeris Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Demeris Bar-B-Q

2911 South Shepherd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sandwich$7.70
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
Meat by the ¼ Pound (Includes Sauce)
Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.
Side Orders
Beans, potato salad, cole slaw, etc...
Blonde Biscotti image

COOKIES • PASTRY

Blonde Biscotti

1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston

Avg 4.8 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pup-Scotti$1.99
Hand-made, #softbaked puppy cookies (puppy-biscotti).
organic wheat flour, egg, pumpkin
Latte$4.50
(12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 10oz lightly steamed milk
Flat White$3.75
(8oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 6oz lightly steamed milk
Jenni's Noodle House-SH image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House-SH

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PHO BEEF$13.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH, FRESH RICE NOODLES YOUR CHOICE OF THINLY SLICED BEEF OR CHICKEN OR COMBO MEATS) SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE SIDE HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALEPENEOS
BOBA TEA$5.00
BOBA TEA — YOUR CHOICE — MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, LYCHEE, THAI OR MILK TEA, OTHER FLAVORS AVAILABLE
ART CAR CURRY$15.00
VEGAN HEAVEN. CURRY COCONUT BISQUE WITH TOFU, BABY CARROTS, CELLO MUSHROOMS, POTATOES, SIDE JASMINE RICE TOPPED WITH FRESH THAI BASIL
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Taco$4.00
Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
4pc Tender Basket$13.00
Rosie Cannonball image

PIZZA

Rosie Cannonball

1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2866 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
wood-roasted red sauce, mozzarella
Lira Rossa Three Cheese$18.00
wood-roasted red sauce, basil, mozzarella, latteria & cacciota cheeses
Cacio e Pepe Pizza$18.00
white sauce, formaggi al pepe, pecorino, black pepper
Earthcraft Juicery image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

Earthcraft Juicery

1909 W Gray St B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Power Bowl$10.50
Blended peanut butter, acai, blueberries, banana, pineapple, and almond milk, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bananas, hemp seeds, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Acai Bowl$10.50
Acai sorbet, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, chia seeds, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Earth Bowl$10.50
Kale, spinach, spirulina, moringa leaf, strawberries, banana, and almond milk; topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, and raw honey drizzle .
FM Kitchen & Bar image

 

FM Kitchen & Bar

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tots$4.00
Tater tots, lightly salted
Super Food Grain Bowl$12.00
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
FM Burger (4 oz)$7.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
Texas Club$13.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, peppercorn aioli, classic white bread
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
OSTIA image

 

OSTIA

2032 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Hazelnut, Colatura + Sherry
Potato$10.00
Rosemary + Aioli
Crudi$13.00
Almond, Currant, Lemon + Ricotta Salata
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Montrose

Dumplings

Tacos

Cookies

Curry

Egg Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Cake

More near Montrose to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
