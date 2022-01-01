Montrose restaurants you'll love
Montrose's top cuisines
Must-try Montrose restaurants
SUSHI
Seaside Poke
800 Capitol St, Houston
|Popular items
|Regular Spicy Shoyu.
|$11.50
MADE W/SEASIDE’S SPICY SAUCE. What’s in it? Your choice of protein, Spicy Shoyu, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, chili oil.
|Regular Salmon Ponzu.
|$11.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
|Large Truffle Yellowtail.
|$14.50
SMOKY AND SAVORY. What’s in it? Yellowtail, Truffle Shoyu, cilantro, serrano peppers, red tobiko, puff rice, ito togarashi, truffle oil.
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Popular items
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Chana Masala
|$12.85
Chickpeas, potato, and tomato curried in a Punjabi masala
|Daal Tarka
|$12.85
Lentils churned with curry leaves, finished with a Gujarati tarka
|Naan 65 Quesadilla
|$13.45
C&I twist on a Texas favorite, vegatarian or chicken Sub shrimp 6, steak tikka 7, add beef bacon 2.5. Keto option w/ bed of green beans 3
Anvil Bar & Refuge
1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned (750 ml)
|$38.00
Bonded Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Turbinado.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
|Hemingway Daiquiri (750 ml)
|$33.00
Blended White Rum, Lime, Maraschino.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
|Zulco's Coquito (750 ml)
|$33.00
Puerto Rican rum, coconut milk + cream, evaporated milk, egg yolk, vanilla, house spice blend
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Boo Fries
|$5.29
|Captain's Platter
|$39.99
|Fried Shrimp Platter
|$16.99
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Popular items
|Kale and Pepitas Salad
|$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
|Hummus and Flatbread
|$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
Vibrant
1931 Fairview, Houston
|Popular items
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
|Sweet Potato Hash
|$13.00
Sweet Potato, organic spinach, sofrito, macadamia-cashew cheese, free-range fried eggs, roasted red salsa, micro cilantro
|Golden Bone Broth Soup
|$12.00
House-made, free-range chicken bone broth, coconut cream, lemon, turmeric, ginger, bok choy, carrots, shredded roasted chicken
TACOS • SALADS
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|Popular items
|Large Latte
|$5.95
Comes with 4 espresso shots
|El Taco Grande
|$3.90
This is a taco
|Comedy Night Jan 20th
|$25.00
Line Up:
Brian Gendron
Steve Cantwell
Andy Huggins
Julie Talbert
Victor Ramos
Tre Tutson
Arron Michaels
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Wonton
|Chinese Egg Rolls
|$4.00
|Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|OG Fried Chicken
|$19.00
half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread
contains: gluten capsicum
|Sweet and Sour Cauliflower
|$13.00
veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers
contains: gluten, allium
|Chocolate Chocolate Pie
|$8.00
Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip
Riel Houston
1927 Fairview Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Butter Burgers
|$12.00
caramelized onions, cheese, butter slider buns
|Korean Crunchwrap
|$9.00
blackened rice • skirt steak • gauchojang • egg yolk • pickles
|Gem Wedge Salad
|$14.00
gem lettuce, blue cheese, tomato, bacon, brown butter, bread crumbs
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
8728 Westpark Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Strawberry Champagne Cake
|$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
|Vanilla Cake
|$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
|Lemon Berry Cake
|$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Queso Fries
|$4.99
Eat with a fork!
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
|Bacon Parm Fries
|$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
BCN Taste & Tradition
4210 Roseland, Houston
|Popular items
|Sautéed Green Peas
|$16.00
with diced jamón, garlic, artichokes and fresh mint
|Croquetas de Jamón
|$16.00
Spanish Ibérico ham croquettes
|Crispy Baby Artichokes
|$12.00
with romesco sauce
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake
|$12.00
carrot cake . vietnamese iced coffee icing . pecans . pineapple
A UBP CLASSIC!
|Salt and Pepper Squid
|$15.00
basil . garlic . nam jim . serrano
|Crispy Rice Salad
|$15.00
A UBP CLASSIC!
crispy rice . herbs . tomato . cucumber . radish . serrano vinaigrette
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Popular items
|Shrimp Platter
|$17.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
|Super Combo Platter
|$38.00
2 CRAB CLUSTERS, 1/2 LB OF SHRIMP, 2 CORN, 1 SAUSAGE & POTATOES.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
|Lockjaw Platter
|$28.00
1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1 Lobster tail, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Hay Merchant
1100 Westheimer, Houston
|Popular items
|Cook Like A Local
|$35.00
A signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cook book with all our favorite recipes inside!
|Bar Stools
|$200.00
Custom bar stools with the Hay Merchant logo branded into the seat. The height is adjustable from 28-31” and the seat is 17” across. Each stool weighs roughly 40 pounds.
|Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo
|$150.00
March
1624 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Bérêche & Fils Brut "Réserve" NV
|$72.00
If you haven't had Bérêche yet, get on it! Raphael and Vincent are rockstars in the northern Montagne de Reims, growing all three major varieties with zero herbicides or pesticides. These are champagnes with tremendous depth of flavor - old vines! barrel fermentation!. But depth with tension is what makes these wines truly inspiring, thanks to the unique signature of their north-facing vineyards. Always rich, but with an electric mineral core.
|2008 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Gran Reserva Rosado
|$49.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. Their rosado is 60% Garnacha, 30% Tempranillo, and 10% Viura, aged for four years in used American oak. Crushable when young, elegant with age!
|2003 R. López de Heredia "Viña Tondonia" Rioja Blanco Reserva
|$59.00
Often considered the top estate in Rioja, if not all of Spain, Bodegas López de Heredia has been family owned since 1877 and is currently operated by the family’s fourth generation. This traditional white Rioja is a blend Viura and Malvasia Blanco from their famous lime-stone rich Tondonia vineyard. The result is a wine with bright fruit and structure unlike any other Spanish white.
DONUTS
Voodoo Doughnut
1214 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Popular items
|Raised Glazed
|$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
|Portland Cream
|$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Georgia James
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Korean Braised Beef & Dumplings
|$12.00
A take on the Underbelly classic.
* Microwaveable * NOT OVEN SAFE *
|Cease & Desist Burger
|$12.00
Two 44 Farms patties, two slices o' cheese, lettuce, housemade pickles and local tomato. Served with tater tots.
|King Ranch Casserole
|$12.00
Traditional King ranch chicken, tortilla, chicken, chili gravy, and cheese.
Postino Montrose
805 Pacific Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Panini Platter (serves 4-6)
|$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Demeris Bar-B-Q
2911 South Shepherd, Houston
|Popular items
|Sandwich
|$7.70
Choice of brisket, sausage, turkey, etc...
|Meat by the ¼ Pound (Includes Sauce)
Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.
|Side Orders
Beans, potato salad, cole slaw, etc...
COOKIES • PASTRY
Blonde Biscotti
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston
|Popular items
|Pup-Scotti
|$1.99
Hand-made, #softbaked puppy cookies (puppy-biscotti).
organic wheat flour, egg, pumpkin
|Latte
|$4.50
(12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 10oz lightly steamed milk
|Flat White
|$3.75
(8oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 6oz lightly steamed milk
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House-SH
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|PHO BEEF
|$13.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH, FRESH RICE NOODLES YOUR CHOICE OF THINLY SLICED BEEF OR CHICKEN OR COMBO MEATS) SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE SIDE HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALEPENEOS
|BOBA TEA
|$5.00
BOBA TEA — YOUR CHOICE — MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, LYCHEE, THAI OR MILK TEA, OTHER FLAVORS AVAILABLE
|ART CAR CURRY
|$15.00
VEGAN HEAVEN. CURRY COCONUT BISQUE WITH TOFU, BABY CARROTS, CELLO MUSHROOMS, POTATOES, SIDE JASMINE RICE TOPPED WITH FRESH THAI BASIL
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.00
|4pc Tender Basket
|$13.00
PIZZA
Rosie Cannonball
1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$18.00
wood-roasted red sauce, mozzarella
|Lira Rossa Three Cheese
|$18.00
wood-roasted red sauce, basil, mozzarella, latteria & cacciota cheeses
|Cacio e Pepe Pizza
|$18.00
white sauce, formaggi al pepe, pecorino, black pepper
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM
Earthcraft Juicery
1909 W Gray St B, Houston
|Popular items
|Power Bowl
|$10.50
Blended peanut butter, acai, blueberries, banana, pineapple, and almond milk, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bananas, hemp seeds, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
|Acai Bowl
|$10.50
Acai sorbet, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, chia seeds, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
|Earth Bowl
|$10.50
Kale, spinach, spirulina, moringa leaf, strawberries, banana, and almond milk; topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, and raw honey drizzle .
FM Kitchen & Bar
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston
|Popular items
|Tots
|$4.00
Tater tots, lightly salted
|Super Food Grain Bowl
|$12.00
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
|FM Burger (4 oz)
|$7.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch
|$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
|Texas Club
|$13.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, peppercorn aioli, classic white bread
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
- 2