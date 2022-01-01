Montrose American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Montrose

The Toasted Coconut image

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Fried Chicken$19.00
half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread
contains: gluten capsicum
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower$13.00
veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers
contains: gluten, allium
Chocolate Chocolate Pie$8.00
Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip
More about The Toasted Coconut
Riel Houston image

 

Riel Houston

1927 Fairview Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Butter Burgers$12.00
caramelized onions, cheese, butter slider buns
Korean Crunchwrap$9.00
blackened rice • skirt steak • gauchojang • egg yolk • pickles
Gem Wedge Salad$14.00
gem lettuce, blue cheese, tomato, bacon, brown butter, bread crumbs
More about Riel Houston
UB Preserv image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake$12.00
carrot cake . vietnamese iced coffee icing . pecans . pineapple
A UBP CLASSIC!
Salt and Pepper Squid$15.00
basil . garlic . nam jim . serrano
Crispy Rice Salad$15.00
A UBP CLASSIC!
crispy rice . herbs . tomato . cucumber . radish . serrano vinaigrette
More about UB Preserv
The Hay Merchant image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Hay Merchant

1100 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cook Like A Local$35.00
A signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cook book with all our favorite recipes inside!
Bar Stools$200.00
Custom bar stools with the Hay Merchant logo branded into the seat. The height is adjustable from 28-31” and the seat is 17” across. Each stool weighs roughly 40 pounds.
Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo$150.00
More about The Hay Merchant
Traveler's Table image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New Orleans Bourbon Bread Pudding$13.00
salted caramel sauce, pecan praline
Butter Chicken$19.00
smoked, yogurt marinated chicken thighs, tomato masala, jasmine rice, preserved lemon, red onion, cilantro, crispy okra, grilled flatbread
Pao De Quejio (Brazilian Cheese Bread)$8.00
Brazilian Cheese Bread
More about Traveler's Table
Rudyard's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rudyard's

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage-ISH Pizza$16.00
House made sausage, brick chz, fresh basil, Detroit sauce
Clubbin$16.00
House-smoked turkey, jambon de Paris,
bacon, cheddar, hydro bib lettuce,
tomato, herbed mayo. Be advised: it’s BIG.
Garlic Knots$8.00
Our bad ass dough knotted up with fermented
garlic thyme butter, fresh basil, DOP parm & a
side of pizza sauce
More about Rudyard's

