Montrose American restaurants you'll love

More about The Toasted Coconut
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|OG Fried Chicken
|$19.00
half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread
contains: gluten capsicum
|Sweet and Sour Cauliflower
|$13.00
veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers
contains: gluten, allium
|Chocolate Chocolate Pie
|$8.00
Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip
More about Riel Houston
Riel Houston
1927 Fairview Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Butter Burgers
|$12.00
caramelized onions, cheese, butter slider buns
|Korean Crunchwrap
|$9.00
blackened rice • skirt steak • gauchojang • egg yolk • pickles
|Gem Wedge Salad
|$14.00
gem lettuce, blue cheese, tomato, bacon, brown butter, bread crumbs
More about UB Preserv
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Ca Phe Sua Da Carrot Cake
|$12.00
carrot cake . vietnamese iced coffee icing . pecans . pineapple
A UBP CLASSIC!
|Salt and Pepper Squid
|$15.00
basil . garlic . nam jim . serrano
|Crispy Rice Salad
|$15.00
A UBP CLASSIC!
crispy rice . herbs . tomato . cucumber . radish . serrano vinaigrette
More about The Hay Merchant
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Hay Merchant
1100 Westheimer, Houston
|Popular items
|Cook Like A Local
|$35.00
A signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cook book with all our favorite recipes inside!
|Bar Stools
|$200.00
Custom bar stools with the Hay Merchant logo branded into the seat. The height is adjustable from 28-31” and the seat is 17” across. Each stool weighs roughly 40 pounds.
|Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo
|$150.00
More about Traveler's Table
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Traveler's Table
520 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|New Orleans Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$13.00
salted caramel sauce, pecan praline
|Butter Chicken
|$19.00
smoked, yogurt marinated chicken thighs, tomato masala, jasmine rice, preserved lemon, red onion, cilantro, crispy okra, grilled flatbread
|Pao De Quejio (Brazilian Cheese Bread)
|$8.00
Brazilian Cheese Bread
More about Rudyard's
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Rudyard's
2010 Waugh Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Sausage-ISH Pizza
|$16.00
House made sausage, brick chz, fresh basil, Detroit sauce
|Clubbin
|$16.00
House-smoked turkey, jambon de Paris,
bacon, cheddar, hydro bib lettuce,
tomato, herbed mayo. Be advised: it’s BIG.
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
Our bad ass dough knotted up with fermented
garlic thyme butter, fresh basil, DOP parm & a
side of pizza sauce