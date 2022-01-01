Montrose bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Montrose
More about Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
8728 Westpark Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Strawberry Champagne Cake
|$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
|Vanilla Cake
|$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
|Lemon Berry Cake
|$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
More about Blonde Biscotti
COOKIES • PASTRY
Blonde Biscotti
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston
|Popular items
|Pup-Scotti
|$1.99
Hand-made, #softbaked puppy cookies (puppy-biscotti).
organic wheat flour, egg, pumpkin
|Latte
|$4.50
(12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 10oz lightly steamed milk
|Flat White
|$3.75
(8oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 6oz lightly steamed milk
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch
|$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
|Texas Club
|$13.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, peppercorn aioli, classic white bread
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun