Montrose bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Montrose

Anvil Bar & Refuge image

 

Anvil Bar & Refuge

1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Old Fashioned (750 ml)$38.00
Bonded Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Turbinado.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
Hemingway Daiquiri (750 ml)$33.00
Blended White Rum, Lime, Maraschino.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
Zulco's Coquito (750 ml)$33.00
Puerto Rican rum, coconut milk + cream, evaporated milk, egg yolk, vanilla, house spice blend
More about Anvil Bar & Refuge
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale and Pepitas Salad$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
Egg Sandwich$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
Hummus and Flatbread$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
More about Brasil
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Latte$5.95
Comes with 4 espresso shots
El Taco Grande$3.90
This is a taco
Comedy Night Jan 20th$25.00
Line Up:
Brian Gendron
Steve Cantwell
Andy Huggins
Julie Talbert
Victor Ramos
Tre Tutson
Arron Michaels
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
More about Siphon Coffee
The Toasted Coconut image

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG Fried Chicken$19.00
half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread
contains: gluten capsicum
Sweet and Sour Cauliflower$13.00
veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers
contains: gluten, allium
Chocolate Chocolate Pie$8.00
Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip
More about The Toasted Coconut
The Hay Merchant image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Hay Merchant

1100 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cook Like A Local$35.00
A signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cook book with all our favorite recipes inside!
Bar Stools$200.00
Custom bar stools with the Hay Merchant logo branded into the seat. The height is adjustable from 28-31” and the seat is 17” across. Each stool weighs roughly 40 pounds.
Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo$150.00
More about The Hay Merchant
Postino Montrose image

 

Postino Montrose

805 Pacific Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Panini Platter (serves 4-6)$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
More about Postino Montrose
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Taco$4.00
Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
4pc Tender Basket$13.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
FM Kitchen & Bar image

 

FM Kitchen & Bar

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tots$4.00
Tater tots, lightly salted
Super Food Grain Bowl$12.00
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
FM Burger (4 oz)$7.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscol

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
dolce vita meatballs$12.00
with arugula, tomato & reggiano
housemade bread & damarco olive oil or butter$4.00
maccheroni, prosciutto, peas & scallions$15.00
More about Vinoteca Poscol
Rudyard's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rudyard's

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage-ISH Pizza$16.00
House made sausage, brick chz, fresh basil, Detroit sauce
Clubbin$16.00
House-smoked turkey, jambon de Paris,
bacon, cheddar, hydro bib lettuce,
tomato, herbed mayo. Be advised: it’s BIG.
Garlic Knots$8.00
Our bad ass dough knotted up with fermented
garlic thyme butter, fresh basil, DOP parm & a
side of pizza sauce
More about Rudyard's
Montrose Cheese & Wine image

CHEESE

Montrose Cheese & Wine

1618 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
June's Rosé$22.99
From our partner, June Rodil MS and Weingut Markus Huber, our house sparkling rosé is a blend of Pinot Noir and Zweigelt! A perfect patio-pounder and year long quaffer. Dry, freshly fruited with strawberry and tart cherry notes.
Graze for the Holidaze$125.00
Available now through Christmas!
Graze for the Holidaze box includes:
· 1/2lb. Cabot Clothbound Cheddar
· 1/2lb. Colston Bassett Stilton
· 1 wheel of C’Mon Berto!
· 1 box of Cranberry Pistachio Crisps
· 1 jar of Drunk Cherry Jam
· 4oz jar of Spicy Spreadable Salami
· 1 package of Sliced Spanish Salchichon
· 8oz jar of House Marinated Olives
· 8oz jar of House Pickled Fennel
Sandwich of the Day$10.00
Tuesday: Porchetta, Red Pepper Caciotta, Pickled Carrots, Kalamata Olive Tapenade, Farm Greens, on Ciabatta
Wednesday: Turkey Breast, Brie, Pickled Gala Apples, Honey Dijon, Baby Arugula, on Demi Baguette
Thursday: Curry Chickpea Salad, Marinated Feta, Baby Arugula, on Ciabatta
Friday: Muffuletta! Genoa Salami, Mortadella w/ Pistachios, Hot Capocollo, Provolone, Olive Tapenade, on Focaccia
Saturday: Pastrami, Swiss, Tangy Toasted Sesame Coleslaw, Russian Dressing, on Pretzel Bun
Sunday: Jambon Beurre
More about Montrose Cheese & Wine
Restaurant banner

 

Tres Tacos

212 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LANGOSTA$5.75
grilled lobster, blackened avocado, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, black beans
A LA DIABLA - Shrimp$4.50
spicy shrimp with guajillo, coleslaw,
BAJA$4.75
beer battered mahi mahi, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, tamarind sauce
More about Tres Tacos

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Montrose

Dumplings

Tacos

Cookies

Curry

Egg Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Cake

Map

More near Montrose to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston