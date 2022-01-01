Montrose bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Montrose
More about Anvil Bar & Refuge
Anvil Bar & Refuge
1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned (750 ml)
|$38.00
Bonded Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Turbinado.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
|Hemingway Daiquiri (750 ml)
|$33.00
Blended White Rum, Lime, Maraschino.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
|Zulco's Coquito (750 ml)
|$33.00
Puerto Rican rum, coconut milk + cream, evaporated milk, egg yolk, vanilla, house spice blend
More about Brasil
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Popular items
|Kale and Pepitas Salad
|$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
|Hummus and Flatbread
|$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
More about Siphon Coffee
TACOS • SALADS
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|Popular items
|Large Latte
|$5.95
Comes with 4 espresso shots
|El Taco Grande
|$3.90
This is a taco
|Comedy Night Jan 20th
|$25.00
Line Up:
Brian Gendron
Steve Cantwell
Andy Huggins
Julie Talbert
Victor Ramos
Tre Tutson
Arron Michaels
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
More about The Toasted Coconut
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|OG Fried Chicken
|$19.00
half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread
contains: gluten capsicum
|Sweet and Sour Cauliflower
|$13.00
veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers
contains: gluten, allium
|Chocolate Chocolate Pie
|$8.00
Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip
More about The Hay Merchant
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Hay Merchant
1100 Westheimer, Houston
|Popular items
|Cook Like A Local
|$35.00
A signed copy of Chris Shepherd's cook book with all our favorite recipes inside!
|Bar Stools
|$200.00
Custom bar stools with the Hay Merchant logo branded into the seat. The height is adjustable from 28-31” and the seat is 17” across. Each stool weighs roughly 40 pounds.
|Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo
|$150.00
More about Postino Montrose
Postino Montrose
805 Pacific Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Panini Platter (serves 4-6)
|$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$4.00
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$3.00
|4pc Tender Basket
|$13.00
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
FM Kitchen & Bar
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston
|Popular items
|Tots
|$4.00
Tater tots, lightly salted
|Super Food Grain Bowl
|$12.00
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
|FM Burger (4 oz)
|$7.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
More about Vinoteca Poscol
Vinoteca Poscol
608 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Popular items
|dolce vita meatballs
|$12.00
with arugula, tomato & reggiano
|housemade bread & damarco olive oil or butter
|$4.00
|maccheroni, prosciutto, peas & scallions
|$15.00
More about Rudyard's
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Rudyard's
2010 Waugh Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Sausage-ISH Pizza
|$16.00
House made sausage, brick chz, fresh basil, Detroit sauce
|Clubbin
|$16.00
House-smoked turkey, jambon de Paris,
bacon, cheddar, hydro bib lettuce,
tomato, herbed mayo. Be advised: it’s BIG.
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
Our bad ass dough knotted up with fermented
garlic thyme butter, fresh basil, DOP parm & a
side of pizza sauce
More about Montrose Cheese & Wine
CHEESE
Montrose Cheese & Wine
1618 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|June's Rosé
|$22.99
From our partner, June Rodil MS and Weingut Markus Huber, our house sparkling rosé is a blend of Pinot Noir and Zweigelt! A perfect patio-pounder and year long quaffer. Dry, freshly fruited with strawberry and tart cherry notes.
|Graze for the Holidaze
|$125.00
Available now through Christmas!
Graze for the Holidaze box includes:
· 1/2lb. Cabot Clothbound Cheddar
· 1/2lb. Colston Bassett Stilton
· 1 wheel of C’Mon Berto!
· 1 box of Cranberry Pistachio Crisps
· 1 jar of Drunk Cherry Jam
· 4oz jar of Spicy Spreadable Salami
· 1 package of Sliced Spanish Salchichon
· 8oz jar of House Marinated Olives
· 8oz jar of House Pickled Fennel
|Sandwich of the Day
|$10.00
Tuesday: Porchetta, Red Pepper Caciotta, Pickled Carrots, Kalamata Olive Tapenade, Farm Greens, on Ciabatta
Wednesday: Turkey Breast, Brie, Pickled Gala Apples, Honey Dijon, Baby Arugula, on Demi Baguette
Thursday: Curry Chickpea Salad, Marinated Feta, Baby Arugula, on Ciabatta
Friday: Muffuletta! Genoa Salami, Mortadella w/ Pistachios, Hot Capocollo, Provolone, Olive Tapenade, on Focaccia
Saturday: Pastrami, Swiss, Tangy Toasted Sesame Coleslaw, Russian Dressing, on Pretzel Bun
Sunday: Jambon Beurre