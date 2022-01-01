Montrose cafés you'll love

Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Latte$5.95
Comes with 4 espresso shots
El Taco Grande$3.90
This is a taco
Comedy Night Jan 20th$25.00
Line Up:
Brian Gendron
Steve Cantwell
Andy Huggins
Julie Talbert
Victor Ramos
Tre Tutson
Arron Michaels
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro

8728 Westpark Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Champagne Cake$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
Vanilla Cake$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
Lemon Berry Cake$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Blonde Biscotti image

COOKIES • PASTRY

Blonde Biscotti

1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston

Avg 4.8 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pup-Scotti$1.99
Hand-made, #softbaked puppy cookies (puppy-biscotti).
organic wheat flour, egg, pumpkin
Latte$4.50
(12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 10oz lightly steamed milk
Flat White$3.75
(8oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 6oz lightly steamed milk
Earthcraft Juicery image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

Earthcraft Juicery

1909 W Gray St B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Power Bowl$10.50
Blended peanut butter, acai, blueberries, banana, pineapple, and almond milk, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bananas, hemp seeds, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Acai Bowl$10.50
Acai sorbet, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, chia seeds, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Earth Bowl$10.50
Kale, spinach, spirulina, moringa leaf, strawberries, banana, and almond milk; topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, and raw honey drizzle .
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
Texas Club$13.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, peppercorn aioli, classic white bread
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
