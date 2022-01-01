Montrose juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Montrose
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
Popular items
The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM
Earthcraft Juicery
1909 W Gray St B, Houston
Popular items
Power Bowl
|$10.50
Blended peanut butter, acai, blueberries, banana, pineapple, and almond milk, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bananas, hemp seeds, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Acai Bowl
|$10.50
Acai sorbet, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, chia seeds, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Earth Bowl
|$10.50
Kale, spinach, spirulina, moringa leaf, strawberries, banana, and almond milk; topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, and raw honey drizzle .