Montrose juice & smoothie spots you'll love

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG image

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Earthcraft Juicery image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

Earthcraft Juicery

1909 W Gray St B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (449 reviews)
Power Bowl$10.50
Blended peanut butter, acai, blueberries, banana, pineapple, and almond milk, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bananas, hemp seeds, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Acai Bowl$10.50
Acai sorbet, topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, chia seeds, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and raw honey drizzle.
Earth Bowl$10.50
Kale, spinach, spirulina, moringa leaf, strawberries, banana, and almond milk; topped with granola, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, bee pollen, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, and raw honey drizzle .
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1340 Westheimer Rd Ste D, Houston

BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
LIQUID GOLD
lemon, ginger, turmeric
