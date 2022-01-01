Bread pudding in Montrose

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1132 reviews)
Takeout
New Orleans Bourbon Bread Pudding$13.00
salted caramel sauce, pecan praline
More about Traveler's Table
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

BB's Tex-Orleans

2710 Montrose Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (672 reviews)
Half Pan Bread Pudding$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

