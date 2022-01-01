Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve brisket

Demeris Bar-B-Q image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Demeris Bar-B-Q

2911 South Shepherd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Taco (1)$4.95
Crispy taco shell filled with brisket, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and salsa
Brisket Tacos (3)$13.15
Crispy homemade taco shell filled with brisket, lettuce and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo and salsa
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q
Item pic

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banh Mi- Smoked Brisket$14.00
Brisket smoked in-house served on toasted bread with pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled veggies and cilantro
Smoked Brisket Bánh Xèo Taco$6.00
Banh Mi-Brisket$8.00
Brisket served on toasted bread with pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled veggies and cilantro
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

