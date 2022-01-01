Brisket in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve brisket
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Demeris Bar-B-Q
2911 South Shepherd, Houston
|Brisket Taco (1)
|$4.95
Crispy taco shell filled with brisket, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and salsa
|Brisket Tacos (3)
|$13.15
Crispy homemade taco shell filled with brisket, lettuce and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo and salsa
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Banh Mi- Smoked Brisket
|$14.00
Brisket smoked in-house served on toasted bread with pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled veggies and cilantro
|Smoked Brisket Bánh Xèo Taco
|$6.00
|Banh Mi-Brisket
|$8.00
Brisket served on toasted bread with pate, butter, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled veggies and cilantro