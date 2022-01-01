Cheesecake in Montrose
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Guava Cheesecake Pie
|$8.00
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Strawberry Yuzu Cheesecake
|$8.00
yuzu cheesecake dipped in a strawberry hazelnut shell on top of a sable cookie. Decorated with yuzu and strawberry Chantilly, hazelnut halves, freeze dried strawberries and green chocolate sticks.
BB's Tex-Orleans
2710 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake
|$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
|Whole Pecan Royale Cheesecake
|$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with caramel and topped with chopped pecans.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.