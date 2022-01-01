Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve cheesecake

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Guava Cheesecake Pie$8.00
More about The Toasted Coconut
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Yuzu Cheesecake$8.00
yuzu cheesecake dipped in a strawberry hazelnut shell on top of a sable cookie. Decorated with yuzu and strawberry Chantilly, hazelnut halves, freeze dried strawberries and green chocolate sticks.
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
BB's Tex-Orleans

2710 Montrose Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (672 reviews)
Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
Whole Pecan Royale Cheesecake$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with caramel and topped with chopped pecans.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

