Chicken fried steaks in Montrose

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$18.55
This is where the Cowboy menu starts to make an impression. Large made to order Chicken Fried Steak! Choose up to 2 sides included!
Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
2000 bagby st 106, houston
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.00