Chicken rolls in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|CHICKEN ROLLS
|$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED VEGAN ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, TOFU, MINT, LETTUCE, VERMICELLI SIDE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Kid's Lúa Beef Pho Bo or Chicken Pho Ga w/ Spring Roll
|$9.99
Choice of Pho, 44 Farm's Premium Angus Beef or Red Bird Farm's poached chicken breast. Pork, tofu, or shrimp springroll with sunbutter hoisin sauce. Fountain drink or organic juice.
Shrimp and tofu springrolls are GLUTEN-FREE, if dipped with classic chili fish sauce.
Pork springroll and sunbutter hoisin sauce. Allergy: Soy & Gluten. Soup is NOT GARNISHED.