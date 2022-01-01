Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve chicken rolls

DREAM ROLLS image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN ROLLS$6.00
HAND-WRAPPED VEGAN ROLLS IN RICE PAPER, TOFU, MINT, LETTUCE, VERMICELLI SIDE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
Lúa Viet Kitchen image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Lúa Beef Pho Bo or Chicken Pho Ga w/ Spring Roll$9.99
Choice of Pho, 44 Farm's Premium Angus Beef or Red Bird Farm's poached chicken breast. Pork, tofu, or shrimp springroll with sunbutter hoisin sauce. Fountain drink or organic juice.
Shrimp and tofu springrolls are GLUTEN-FREE, if dipped with classic chili fish sauce.
Pork springroll and sunbutter hoisin sauce. Allergy: Soy & Gluten. Soup is NOT GARNISHED.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

