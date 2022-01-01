Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Montrose

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salsa + Quesa Chips$11.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

Tres Tacos

212 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$6.75
Homemade chips, plantain and lavash bread with different salsas
More about Tres Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose

Grilled Chicken

Yogurt Parfaits

Cheesecake

Chai Lattes

Samosa

Carrot Cake

Bread Pudding

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Montrose to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston