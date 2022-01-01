Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad Box Lunch$13.00
romaine lettuce, ham, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, hard boiled eggs, champagne dressing.
All salad boxes come with a side of fresh fruit
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

