Collard greens in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve collard greens
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Collard Greens
|$4.00
Cooked with smoked turkey meat.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
BB's Tex-Orleans
2710 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Collard Greens - Quart
|$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY