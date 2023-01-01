Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Montrose

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Vibrant image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$18.00
chickpea crusted chicken, citronette dressing, crispy garlic, dill, mint, parsley, almond-cashew cheese
More about Vibrant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried chicken breast, topped with house pickles & chili aioli served on our house made hawaiian roll.
Make it DELUXE = add sharp american cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato and house ranch.
More about The Toasted Coconut

Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose

Tomato Soup

Cake

Cappuccino

Muffins

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Pork Belly

Map

More near Montrose to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2366 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (798 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston