Dumplings in Montrose

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Pork Dumplings
|$13.00
house made wonton wrapper, pan seared, drizzled with house made chili oil, sweet soy, crispy garlic, sliced peppers, and scallions
contains: wheat allium capsicum soy
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Pork Dumplings
|$9.00
soy . chili . black vinegar . crispy shallot
(5 dumplings per order)
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Georgia James
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Korean Braised Goat and Dumplings
|$18.00
The Underbelly classic.
|Korean Braised Beef & Dumplings
|$12.00
A take on the Underbelly classic.
* Microwaveable * NOT OVEN SAFE *
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House-SH
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|DISCO DUMPLINGS
|$6.00
CHOICE OF 5 HANDWRAPPED VEGETABLES, PORK OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS STEAMED OR CRISPY. SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY SAUCE.
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Homemade Dumplings
|$9.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, immersed in soy vinegar, topped with sesame seeds.