Dumplings in Montrose

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood image

 

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Dumplings$6.00
More about Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Pork Dumplings image

FRENCH FRIES

The Toasted Coconut

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.4 (601 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Dumplings$13.00
house made wonton wrapper, pan seared, drizzled with house made chili oil, sweet soy, crispy garlic, sliced peppers, and scallions
contains: wheat allium capsicum soy
More about The Toasted Coconut
Pork Dumplings image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

UB Preserv

1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Dumplings$9.00
soy . chili . black vinegar . crispy shallot
(5 dumplings per order)
More about UB Preserv
Korean Braised Beef & Dumplings image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Georgia James

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Braised Goat and Dumplings$18.00
The Underbelly classic.
Korean Braised Beef & Dumplings$12.00
A take on the Underbelly classic.
* Microwaveable * NOT OVEN SAFE *
More about Georgia James
DISCO DUMPLINGS image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House-SH

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DISCO DUMPLINGS$6.00
CHOICE OF 5 HANDWRAPPED VEGETABLES, PORK OR CHICKEN DUMPLINGS STEAMED OR CRISPY. SIDE HOMEMADE GINGER JALAPEÑO SOY SAUCE.
More about Jenni's Noodle House-SH
Homemade Dumplings image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Dumplings$9.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, immersed in soy vinegar, topped with sesame seeds.
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Viet Dumpling Soup image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Viet Dumpling Soup$8.69
Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy.
Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil.
Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen

