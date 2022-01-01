Egg rolls in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Chinese Egg Rolls
|$4.00
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Street Egg Rolls
|$9.00
Pork and taro fried eggrolls, green leaf, pickles carrot/daikon radish, nuoc mam (fish sauce) for dipping
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Full Crispy Pork Egg Roll (4)
|$8.99
Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root.
Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint.
Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish