Egg rolls in Montrose

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood image

 

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Egg Rolls$4.00
More about Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Street Egg Rolls image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Egg Rolls$9.00
Pork and taro fried eggrolls, green leaf, pickles carrot/daikon radish, nuoc mam (fish sauce) for dipping
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Full Crispy Pork Egg Roll (4) image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Crispy Pork Egg Roll (4)$8.99
Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root.
Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint.
Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen

