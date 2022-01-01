Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Montrose

Go
Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve fish tacos

Christian's Tailgate - Midtown image

 

Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill

2000 bagby st 106, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$4.50
More about Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
Rudyard's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Rudyard's British Pub

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco Plate$15.50
Fried fish taco, Rudz slaw, buttermilk cumin dressing. Side of beans & Jorge’s salsa
More about Rudyard's British Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose

Flautas

Jalapeno Poppers

Samosa

Quiche

Cheese Fries

Edamame

Chicken Salad

Patty Melts

Map

More near Montrose to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1685 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston