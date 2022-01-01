Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Montrose
/
Houston
/
Montrose
/
Fish Tacos
Montrose restaurants that serve fish tacos
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
2000 bagby st 106, houston
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$4.50
More about Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Rudyard's British Pub
2010 Waugh Dr, Houston
Avg 4.2
(717 reviews)
Fish Taco Plate
$15.50
Fried fish taco, Rudz slaw, buttermilk cumin dressing. Side of beans & Jorge’s salsa
More about Rudyard's British Pub
