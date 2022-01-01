French fries in
Montrose
/
Houston
/
Montrose
/
French Fries
Montrose restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston
Avg 3.5
(201 reviews)
French Fries
$2.99
More about Acme Oyster House
Riel Houston
1927 Fairview Street, Houston
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.00
More about Riel Houston
Browse other tasty dishes in Montrose
Hummus
Mac And Cheese
Tortas
Chicken Sandwiches
Pho
Curry
Flautas
Kale Salad
More near Montrose to explore
The Heights
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Memorial
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Meyerland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
River Oaks
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Chinatown
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(386 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston