Fried chicken sandwiches in Montrose
Montrose restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Samosas 3 pcs
|$7.00
Hand made meat or veggie three pieces
|Wild Wings 10 piece
|$17.15
10 wings with choice of flavor
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$18.55
This is where the Cowboy menu starts to make an impression. Large made to order Chicken Fried Steak! Choose up to 2 sides included!
More about FM Kitchen & Bar - Montrose
FM Kitchen & Bar - Montrose
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston
|FM Club
|$10.00
Roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, Bread Man Texas toast
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans
|Spicy Fried Chicken
|$9.00
Jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun