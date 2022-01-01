Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Toast

Montrose restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston image

 

Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosas 3 pcs$7.00
Hand made meat or veggie three pieces
Wild Wings 10 piece$17.15
10 wings with choice of flavor
Chicken Fried Steak$18.55
This is where the Cowboy menu starts to make an impression. Large made to order Chicken Fried Steak! Choose up to 2 sides included!
More about Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
Siphon Coffee image

 

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.75
More about Siphon Coffee
FM Kitchen & Bar image

 

FM Kitchen & Bar - Montrose

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FM Club$10.00
Roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, Bread Man Texas toast
Chicken Fried Chicken$16.00
Black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans
Spicy Fried Chicken$9.00
Jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun
More about FM Kitchen & Bar - Montrose

